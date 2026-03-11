Last night, the US/Israel bombed an Iranian civilian bank (Sepah) on Haghani Highway, Tehran - now Iran will do the same

Last night, the US/Israel bombed an Iranian civilian bank (Sepah) on Haghani Highway, Tehran

The attack killed several bank employees who were working extra shift hours to prepare people’s salaries.

In response, Iran’s Armed Forces have warned everyone in the region to stay 1km away from US/Israeli-affiliated banks, as it will be among its targets now.

This is according to the statements released by Iran’s armed forces.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding: Iran has warned ‘economic centres, banks’ in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks

Iran says it might target “economic centres and banks” related to US and Israeli entities “in the region” after what it called an attack on an Iranian bank.

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the UN, said “

the enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region.”

It warned that “people of the region should not be within a one-kilometre radius of banks.”

More: 🚨Breaking: Tasnim news agency has released a list of offices and infrastructure run by top US companies with Israeli links whose technology has been used for military applications, describing them as “Iran’s new targets”.

As the scope of the regional war expands to infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands

it said.

The companies include Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia and Oracle, and the listed offices and infrastructure for cloud-based services are located in multiple Israeli cities, as well as in some Gulf countries.