Engineering Winter: The Untold Story Of Hurricane Nicole

Dane Wigington





November 21, 2022





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





Was hurricane Nicole a random act of nature? Or is there much more to the story? What agendas and objectives might Hurricane Nicole have served for those in power? Can winter weather be engineered from what started out as a tropical storm? For how long after the initial event might the implications and consequences of engineered weather linger? This 4 minute video report provides insight and answers to the questions posed.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fr1duFK9zhY