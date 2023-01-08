Create New Account
GLENN BECK | Paul Sperry discusses Twitter Ban, FBI censorship, #TwitterFiles
Published 16 hours ago
aul Sperry is an investigative journalist and author based in Washington, DC. He specializes in reporting on international terrorism and the ongoing war on terror in America. He has authored a number of breaking national stories on terrorism and related subjects.


Sperry is a senior reporter for RealClearInvestigations.com, a New York Post columnist, and was previously the Washington bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily. His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, and he is a former media fellow at The Hoover Institution. 

http://RealClearInvestigations.com 

glenn beckelon musktwitter banpaul sperrytwitterfilesfbi censorship

