Mike Adams & Maria Zeee: Solutions & Breaking Free of the Coming World Order

Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee to discuss some of the alarming developments across the world including the globalists new “digital ledger,” 13 nations agreeing to orchestrate global famine, incoming CBDC’s, censorship laws and more. Mike and Maria discuss multiple solutions to these issues.
