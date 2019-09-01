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Crimes still exist, so taking your guns away will be mandatory. - Congressman
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1 view • September 01, 2019
The tyrant in the House district.
The 2nd Amendment is for the necessity of a well-armed citizenry for the security of a free State, as our Constitution says. Not for recreational hunting practice or merely self-defense.
The 2nd Amendment is for the necessity of a well-armed citizenry for the security of a free State, as our Constitution says. Not for recreational hunting practice or merely self-defense.
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