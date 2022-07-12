JFK Assassination: Who Really Runs the World

The H-Files investigators expose the global cabal and the likely players in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This tragic day in American history was truly a hard lesson learned in who really is in charge of the world. This cabal headquartered in the UK and the sinister puppets in the American government are suspect number one.

JFK – A Very British Coup: The Definitive Truth of the Assassination

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