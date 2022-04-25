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UN Whistleblower: WHO is Tip of the Spear for Global Tyranny
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3507 views • April 25, 2022
The United Nations World Health Organization is in the process of usurping ever greater powers over the nations of the world with updates to its international health regime, WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Citizens from countries around the world must rise up and make sure this usurpation does not succeed, or freedom and self-government will be lost forever, she warned.
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