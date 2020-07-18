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COVID, BLM, ANTIFA are part of a coordinated attack on US
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42 views • July 18, 2020
This video puts together many of the posts and information I have seen read and shared on my BitterrootBugle website. This really is a GREAT picture of where we are today and how our enemies got us here.
It definitely is not getting better soon, and likely will be worse. Respond accordingly.
I saved this video from YouTube and republish here because the former has a policy of removing or disappearing information that disagrees with their agenda. Something this movie does very well.
It definitely is not getting better soon, and likely will be worse. Respond accordingly.
I saved this video from YouTube and republish here because the former has a policy of removing or disappearing information that disagrees with their agenda. Something this movie does very well.
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