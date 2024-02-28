EPOCH TV | Venezuela Stops the US From Deporting Violent Criminals

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Venezuela Stops the US From Deporting Violent Criminals





Several recent crimes in New York City have been attributed to a violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua. The recent beating of NYPD officers and a string of moped robberies have been attributed to the gang. Yet, as the city looks to possibly deport the criminals, the Venezuelan regime is refusing to take them back.





The country has now halted all deportation flights, and this could complicate things for the United States as it looks for possible options on how to handle violent criminals coming in through the border.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.





