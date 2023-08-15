Create New Account
Putin Has Dealt Another Blow To Erdogan┃The Russian Missile Strike Completely Sobered Turkey
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

A few days ago, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the 'Motor Sich' military plant located in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of this missile strike, the military plant received significant damage and all production halls were forced to stop their work. The damage turned out to be so significant that it will take more than a year to restore the plant, which is not possible in the current war conditions. It might seem to many of you that this is a common case in the current war and that Russia simply continues to fulfill its promise to demilitarize Ukraine. However, it's not quite the case.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

