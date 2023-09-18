Culture War | “Education is not Data Entry” | Guest: Sam Sorbo | Homeschool Truths | The Playbook for Home Learning | Movie: Miracle in East Texas | Forgiveness

Today, Moms on a Mission welcome home school expert, Sam Sorbo, to discuss her book, “They’re Your Kids, An inspirational Journey From Self-Doubter to Homeschool Advocate”. Sam shares her discovery of the broken institution of government schools and the path she followed to educate her own children along with teaching us how to do the same. She discusses her personal experience with government schools, Christian schools, and how well her children thrived in their home schooling. She explains that curricula is not the answer and education is not data entry. She encourages us to ask ourselves what our number one goal is for our kids in life and then ask ourselves if the school they are attending is helping to accomplish that goal. She has created “The Playbook for Home Learning” that will retrain you and empower you to start the journey with your children. She concludes with telling us about the new Sorbo Studios comedy film for families releasing on October 29th, 2023 called Miracle in East Texas (trailer linked below) with one of the themes being forgiveness. Get your tickets at www.SorboStudios.com.





www.SorboStudios.com





Miracle in East Texas Trailer

https://youtu.be/oDFJRGwfoiU





Sorbo Studios Store

https://www.sorbostudios.com/shop





www.SamSorbo.com





