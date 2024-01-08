Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, has been captured on video inside a Masonic Lodge.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil and often associated with right-wing politics, has been captured on video inside a Masonic Lodge.
It's a rigged game folks, they run both sides....
"Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him."
- Albert Pike 33rd Degree Mason
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.