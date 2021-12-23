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Tommy Robinsons Panodrama - An Exposé of the Fake News BBC! [Feb 25, 2019]
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December 23, 2021 Tommy Robinson: “We’re GETTING Our Voice Back!”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/tommy-robinson-getting-voice-back/ Tommy Robinson will be going live on GETTR today at 8 pm UK time (2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific) to present his sensational upcoming documentary “The Rape of Britain” and answer your questions. https://www.gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
--
News-mail today: As you may have heard, last year (as well as this year) has been hard work, not just because of the non stop LAWFARE directed at me, but also because of what's been going on in the background. I may be quiet in eyes of the general public, but that doesn't mean I'm not working. I'm always working, I just don't say or reveal too much about what I'm doing until I am just about ready to drop the mother of all bombs.
If you think Panodrama was revealing, you aint seen nothing yet!!!!
I made it my mission to expose the alleged corruption and complicity of the police who have, according to numerous sources, aided and abetted Muslim rape and drug gangs that have destroyed the lives of thousands of underage British girls. Girls as young as 11 years of age have been raped, pimped, drugged, beaten and abused, essentially destroying their innocence, their youth, and unfortunately in some cases, their lives.
Most people know about me because of my activism about this very subject which has been going on for more than a decade. Of course I've been called all sorts of things, my activism about the systemic, institutional and industrialised rape of our children by predominantly Pakistani Muslim gangs got all sorts of people rattled, the British state included!!! I've been labelled a Nazi, a racist, a xenophobe, a hate preacher, even anti Muslim, but none of that really matters, what matters is the TRUTH. What matters is that mainstream media, local councils, police forces, politicians and more importantly, the child rapists themselves, can no longer hide.
There is no better disinfectant than sunshine, and I am going to shine a light on it all.
Nothing can stop what is coming....
NOTHING!!!!
Anyway enough of that for now, why don't you join me on GETTR tonight (23/12/2021) at 8pm UK time for a LIVE Q&A session, I will fill you in on some details and you can throw your questions at me.
So if you haven't already....
DOWNLOAD GETTR on the App Store here - https://apps.apple.com/app/id1571619156
DOWNLOAD GETTR on Google Play here - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gettr.gettr
If you want to help me help a grooming victim so she can move into a safe area then please CLICK HERE to donate!!! I will explain more about this tomorrow, but its self explanatory, where there is bravery there is a cost, and that cost can be someone's life.
Ill see you tomorrow at 8pm.
Now, you can interact with the greatest living patriot in the UK and pose your questions today. Tommy Robinson will premiere “The Rape of Britain” on January 27th, 2022?.
------------------
TommyRobinson1 @TommyRobinson1 · 10m
As you are all aware by now, me and my team are raising funds to relocate a child rape victim out of the Telford area.
She has been brave enough to put her face out there and expose the names of alleged Pakistani child rape gang members and much, much more.
If you can help us to move her out of Telford into a safe area for her and her children’s safety we would really appreciate it, as would she. It takes guts and a huge amount of courage for any survivor to tell their story, especially when she's not hiding her identity.
PLEASE DONATE ON THIS LINK - https://squareft.live/fighting-fund-donate-here/
https://www.gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
TommyRobinson - 27910 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4ovObVwbPDs/?mc_cid=eda0f4710a
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tommyrobinson/
---
YouTube: Certain features have been disabled for this video
In response to user reports, we have disabled some features, such as comments, sharing, and suggested videos, because this video contains content that may be inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.
Tommy Robinson Feb 25, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNd2bvLvyk4
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/tommy-robinson-getting-voice-back/ Tommy Robinson will be going live on GETTR today at 8 pm UK time (2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific) to present his sensational upcoming documentary “The Rape of Britain” and answer your questions. https://www.gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
--
News-mail today: As you may have heard, last year (as well as this year) has been hard work, not just because of the non stop LAWFARE directed at me, but also because of what's been going on in the background. I may be quiet in eyes of the general public, but that doesn't mean I'm not working. I'm always working, I just don't say or reveal too much about what I'm doing until I am just about ready to drop the mother of all bombs.
If you think Panodrama was revealing, you aint seen nothing yet!!!!
I made it my mission to expose the alleged corruption and complicity of the police who have, according to numerous sources, aided and abetted Muslim rape and drug gangs that have destroyed the lives of thousands of underage British girls. Girls as young as 11 years of age have been raped, pimped, drugged, beaten and abused, essentially destroying their innocence, their youth, and unfortunately in some cases, their lives.
Most people know about me because of my activism about this very subject which has been going on for more than a decade. Of course I've been called all sorts of things, my activism about the systemic, institutional and industrialised rape of our children by predominantly Pakistani Muslim gangs got all sorts of people rattled, the British state included!!! I've been labelled a Nazi, a racist, a xenophobe, a hate preacher, even anti Muslim, but none of that really matters, what matters is the TRUTH. What matters is that mainstream media, local councils, police forces, politicians and more importantly, the child rapists themselves, can no longer hide.
There is no better disinfectant than sunshine, and I am going to shine a light on it all.
Nothing can stop what is coming....
NOTHING!!!!
Anyway enough of that for now, why don't you join me on GETTR tonight (23/12/2021) at 8pm UK time for a LIVE Q&A session, I will fill you in on some details and you can throw your questions at me.
So if you haven't already....
DOWNLOAD GETTR on the App Store here - https://apps.apple.com/app/id1571619156
DOWNLOAD GETTR on Google Play here - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gettr.gettr
If you want to help me help a grooming victim so she can move into a safe area then please CLICK HERE to donate!!! I will explain more about this tomorrow, but its self explanatory, where there is bravery there is a cost, and that cost can be someone's life.
Ill see you tomorrow at 8pm.
Now, you can interact with the greatest living patriot in the UK and pose your questions today. Tommy Robinson will premiere “The Rape of Britain” on January 27th, 2022?.
------------------
TommyRobinson1 @TommyRobinson1 · 10m
As you are all aware by now, me and my team are raising funds to relocate a child rape victim out of the Telford area.
She has been brave enough to put her face out there and expose the names of alleged Pakistani child rape gang members and much, much more.
If you can help us to move her out of Telford into a safe area for her and her children’s safety we would really appreciate it, as would she. It takes guts and a huge amount of courage for any survivor to tell their story, especially when she's not hiding her identity.
PLEASE DONATE ON THIS LINK - https://squareft.live/fighting-fund-donate-here/
https://www.gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
TommyRobinson - 27910 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4ovObVwbPDs/?mc_cid=eda0f4710a
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tommyrobinson/
---
YouTube: Certain features have been disabled for this video
In response to user reports, we have disabled some features, such as comments, sharing, and suggested videos, because this video contains content that may be inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.
Tommy Robinson Feb 25, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNd2bvLvyk4
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