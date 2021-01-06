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The StrengthCast PowerShow 10 Featuring: Simple Rules to Be Less Fat
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64 views • January 06, 2021
The StrengthCast PowerShow on US Sports Net brought to you by:
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Volt Athletic! Download the app, start training with the best today!
Volt For Teams - http://bit.ly/TeamsTrainingApp
Volt For Individuals - http://bit.ly/IndividualTrainingApp
And Beast Sports Nutrition!
If you take your diet and fitness seriously, then there is only one mode to be in, and that's Beast Mode!
http://bit.ly/ReadyBeastMode
On today's show we hear from Ace trainer to the hardcore stars Mark Bell, And get the real deal breakdown on what muscle Hypertrophy is with our buds' at Volt Athletic. Be sure to like, subscribe, and notify thineself' by hitting the buttons below. Let' rock this 2021!
Part one:
Mark Bell gives you 6 Simple rules to follow to help you with your weight loss journey. How is operation get less fat going for you guys? Let us know in the comments below.
► Shop SlingShot Products: http://bbcom.me/38p2VwR
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/396Glb9
► Try Muscle-Building Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3omTPWH
Part two:
We put hypertrophy blocks at the beginning of a lot of our programs. Why? Because building lean muscle mass is key to long-term development and resiliency when building up to higher training stressors. Plus, the high rep count during hypertrophy offers an awesome opportunity to master the basics, so your form is on-point when you’re hitting lifts with more weight. Download the Volt app for live training and more!
Volt For Teams - http://bit.ly/TeamsTrainingApp
Volt For Individuals - http://bit.ly/IndividualTrainingApp
Free fitness and sports performance info you can use!
http://bit.ly/USSportsFitness
BBcom
http://bit.ly/USSportsNetworkBBcom
Volt Athletic! Download the app, start training with the best today!
Volt For Teams - http://bit.ly/TeamsTrainingApp
Volt For Individuals - http://bit.ly/IndividualTrainingApp
And Beast Sports Nutrition!
If you take your diet and fitness seriously, then there is only one mode to be in, and that's Beast Mode!
http://bit.ly/ReadyBeastMode
On today's show we hear from Ace trainer to the hardcore stars Mark Bell, And get the real deal breakdown on what muscle Hypertrophy is with our buds' at Volt Athletic. Be sure to like, subscribe, and notify thineself' by hitting the buttons below. Let' rock this 2021!
Part one:
Mark Bell gives you 6 Simple rules to follow to help you with your weight loss journey. How is operation get less fat going for you guys? Let us know in the comments below.
► Shop SlingShot Products: http://bbcom.me/38p2VwR
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/396Glb9
► Try Muscle-Building Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3omTPWH
Part two:
We put hypertrophy blocks at the beginning of a lot of our programs. Why? Because building lean muscle mass is key to long-term development and resiliency when building up to higher training stressors. Plus, the high rep count during hypertrophy offers an awesome opportunity to master the basics, so your form is on-point when you’re hitting lifts with more weight. Download the Volt app for live training and more!
Volt For Teams - http://bit.ly/TeamsTrainingApp
Volt For Individuals - http://bit.ly/IndividualTrainingApp
Free fitness and sports performance info you can use!
http://bit.ly/USSportsFitness
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