German government release figures on serious adverse reactions to Covid vaccine

German government release figures on seriousadverse reactions to Covid vaccine - Dr Clare Craig





Sourced of - GB News - youtube.com/watch?v=YISflrh9LVA 'These are the serious tip of the iceberg stories.' Diagnostic Pathologist Dr Clare Craig joins Mark Steyn to discuss the German government releasing figures on serious adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine. 🖥 GB News on YouTube bit.ly/3vAYaw0





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