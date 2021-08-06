© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6-8-21 ORANGE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SPEAKERS' COMPILATION
Follow
3
Share
Report
70 views • June 10, 2021
Jun 9, 2021
Every rally is different. The rally at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 afforded attending patriots an open mic to share their thoughts, concerns and passions. It was a moving experience for many. Here are highlights of some of those speeches.
You can find these uncut, uncensored speeches at https://PeggyHall.tv.
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
Every rally is different. The rally at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 afforded attending patriots an open mic to share their thoughts, concerns and passions. It was a moving experience for many. Here are highlights of some of those speeches.
You can find these uncut, uncensored speeches at https://PeggyHall.tv.
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.