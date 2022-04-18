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Bird Flu Is Excuse For Vaxx Deaths, Klaus Schwab Runs Electric Grid & Govt Clamps Down on Amish
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185 views • April 18, 2022
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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
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Sources used in video:
Your tax dollars at work, who took money - https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go, bird flu in Georgia - https://georgiawildlife.com/avian-influenza-detected-bald-eagles-georgia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bird Flu in Pennsylvania and Utah - https://www.ntd.com/new-bird-flu-cases-identified-in-pennsylvania-and-utah-usda-says_767344.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bird flu spreads to 27 states - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/avian-flu-has-spread-to-27-states-sharply-driving-up-egg-prices/ar-AAWgZBQ?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blaming bird flu for vaxx deaths - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/04/gary-d-barnett/telegraphing-mass-death-from-bird-flu-is-it-only-a-way-to-hide-the-impending-deaths-due-to-the-covid-bio-weapon-injection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Klaus Schwab in charge of Americas electricity - https://conservativeplaylist.com/2022/04/15/is-klaus-schwab-in-control-of-the-american-power-grid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teachers union wants you dumber - https://www.dailywire.com/news/english-teachers-announce-book-reading-is-overrated-claim-its-time-to-decenter-reading-and-essays?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt coming after the Amish - https://dailynewz365.com/amish-farmer-faces-250k-fine-jail-time-and-losing-his-sustainable-farm-for-processing-his-own-meat/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia to let illegals join the police force - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/california-highway-patrol-plans-on-hiring-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DOD awarded contract for covid study to Ukraine 3 months before it started - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/13/us-dod-contract-covid-research-ukraine-nov-2019/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can't wait you fucing pussy, do it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/sean-penn-now-thinking-taking-arms-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Careful parents, youtube kids is grooming also - https://twitter.com/LandonStarbuck/status/1513286243123175435?ref_src=aimlessnews
Old trans says it's gone too far - https://nypost.com/2022/04/15/transitions-have-gone-too-far-trans-psychologist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rugby now - https://greatawakening.win/p/15HbSD81Yb/three-school-girls-injured-in-ru/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2022/04/14/clay-county-deputy-sexually-abused-12-year-old-girl-sheriff-says/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb bint starts a rumor about herself - https://www.dailywire.com/news/there-is-no-sex-tape-twitter-confused-as-florida-gubernatorial-candidate-nikki-fried-appears-to-start-a-rumor-about-herself?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1515490997165195264?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Science "Changes" when Poll Numbers Do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlUVBQuwWTk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Your tax dollars at work, who took money - https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go, bird flu in Georgia - https://georgiawildlife.com/avian-influenza-detected-bald-eagles-georgia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bird Flu in Pennsylvania and Utah - https://www.ntd.com/new-bird-flu-cases-identified-in-pennsylvania-and-utah-usda-says_767344.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bird flu spreads to 27 states - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/avian-flu-has-spread-to-27-states-sharply-driving-up-egg-prices/ar-AAWgZBQ?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blaming bird flu for vaxx deaths - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/04/gary-d-barnett/telegraphing-mass-death-from-bird-flu-is-it-only-a-way-to-hide-the-impending-deaths-due-to-the-covid-bio-weapon-injection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Klaus Schwab in charge of Americas electricity - https://conservativeplaylist.com/2022/04/15/is-klaus-schwab-in-control-of-the-american-power-grid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teachers union wants you dumber - https://www.dailywire.com/news/english-teachers-announce-book-reading-is-overrated-claim-its-time-to-decenter-reading-and-essays?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt coming after the Amish - https://dailynewz365.com/amish-farmer-faces-250k-fine-jail-time-and-losing-his-sustainable-farm-for-processing-his-own-meat/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia to let illegals join the police force - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/california-highway-patrol-plans-on-hiring-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DOD awarded contract for covid study to Ukraine 3 months before it started - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/13/us-dod-contract-covid-research-ukraine-nov-2019/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can't wait you fucing pussy, do it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/sean-penn-now-thinking-taking-arms-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Careful parents, youtube kids is grooming also - https://twitter.com/LandonStarbuck/status/1513286243123175435?ref_src=aimlessnews
Old trans says it's gone too far - https://nypost.com/2022/04/15/transitions-have-gone-too-far-trans-psychologist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rugby now - https://greatawakening.win/p/15HbSD81Yb/three-school-girls-injured-in-ru/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2022/04/14/clay-county-deputy-sexually-abused-12-year-old-girl-sheriff-says/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb bint starts a rumor about herself - https://www.dailywire.com/news/there-is-no-sex-tape-twitter-confused-as-florida-gubernatorial-candidate-nikki-fried-appears-to-start-a-rumor-about-herself?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1515490997165195264?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Science "Changes" when Poll Numbers Do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlUVBQuwWTk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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