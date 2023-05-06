InfoWars - Weapons Expert Scott Ritter Says Putin Will Eliminate Zelensky After Drone Attack On Kremlin - 5-05-2023

Alex Jones plays a message sent to him by Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector, where he comments on the likely military response from Russia after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.
Survival Shield X-3 is BACK at the Infowars Store
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.