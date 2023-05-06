Create New Account
InfoWars - Weapons Expert Scott Ritter Says Putin Will Eliminate Zelensky After Drone Attack On Kremlin - 5-05-2023
194 views
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published Yesterday |

Alex Jones plays a message sent to him by Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector, where he comments on the likely military response from Russia after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.

Keywords
infowarsdronesputinkremlinscott ritter

