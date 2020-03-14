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WILL YOUR CELL PHONE GIVE YOU CANCER?
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104 views • March 14, 2020
WHAT MUST WE THINK?
BEN LAFFIN and GINA KOLATA's 1.3 minute video report below on the National Toxicology Program's study doesn't mention precisely which studies "didn't find anything" nor do they indicate which human beings were studied. For example, one million human beings in Indonesia 20 years ago are not subject to the same environmental factors as one million human beings living in radiation and pollution filled skies, food, and waters of Southern California today. This video report is overall much too "fuzzy". Further, the study was conducted on RATS only and no indication is given regarding the intensity, frequency, or duration of the radiation exposure.......
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/will-your-cell-phone-give-you-cancer/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
BEN LAFFIN and GINA KOLATA's 1.3 minute video report below on the National Toxicology Program's study doesn't mention precisely which studies "didn't find anything" nor do they indicate which human beings were studied. For example, one million human beings in Indonesia 20 years ago are not subject to the same environmental factors as one million human beings living in radiation and pollution filled skies, food, and waters of Southern California today. This video report is overall much too "fuzzy". Further, the study was conducted on RATS only and no indication is given regarding the intensity, frequency, or duration of the radiation exposure.......
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/will-your-cell-phone-give-you-cancer/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
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