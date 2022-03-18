© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RobertKiyosaki “The word does become flesh! Or “I’ll never be rich.” Or their favourite one is: “the rich are greedy!”
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • March 18, 2022
#RobertKiyosaki
“The word does become flesh!
Or “I’ll never be rich.”
Or their favourite one is: “the rich are greedy!”
It’s the poor that are greedy.
If you think about it, to be rich you have to give out something…
But greedy people produce nothing!”
“Knowledge empowers imagination.”
“Most teachers in schools are out of ethics, they teach subjects they themselves don’t practice.”
“A fake teacher is someone that doesn’t do what they teach.”
“One of the greatest ways to acquire wealth is playing Monopoly in real life: 4 greenhouses and red hotel.”
“The word does become flesh!
Or “I’ll never be rich.”
Or their favourite one is: “the rich are greedy!”
It’s the poor that are greedy.
If you think about it, to be rich you have to give out something…
But greedy people produce nothing!”
“Knowledge empowers imagination.”
“Most teachers in schools are out of ethics, they teach subjects they themselves don’t practice.”
“A fake teacher is someone that doesn’t do what they teach.”
“One of the greatest ways to acquire wealth is playing Monopoly in real life: 4 greenhouses and red hotel.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.