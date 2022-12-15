Create New Account
Rep. Lauren Boebert Calls for the Impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Rep. Lauren Boebert Calls for the Impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas"Secretary Mayorkas has failed to enforce the laws on the books. And the American people demand accountability for what is happening at the border," stated Boebert.

"House Republicans are in the majority now, and it's time that we act, not just speak about what is happening. And the impeachment of Mayorkas is the appropriate place to start."

H/T: https://rumble.com/v20o0e0-rep-lauren-boebert-slams-dhs-secretary.html

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

