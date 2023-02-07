JD Farag Prophecy Update: Satanically Seduced and Doctrinally Deceived

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JD Farag
Feb 5, 2023
Pastor JD explains how Christians are being satanically seduced and doctrinally deceived, which is prophesied concerning the church in the last days.
Transcripts, links, chart at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys2YmQzanAyP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=