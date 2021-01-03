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BOSA PACIFIC GATEWAY luxury condo site deny me work while employing many illegal aliens
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19 views • January 03, 2021
BOSA PACIFIC GATEWAY luxury condo worksite PCH and Broadway downtown San Diego . Supervisor claims he has no work for me while employing hundreds of mostly spanish speaking latino illegal aliens.
This is the norm at several BOSA luxury condo sites in San Diego including the large Savina condo at Kettner where they also denied me work. Feds DHS, ICE refuse to deport these large numbers of mostly latino illegal aliens(also found cambodian)stealing jobs from US citizens. They refuse to prosecute these employers of illegals. The worst I found are BOSA(Vancouver Canadian owner), Swinerton(also large illegal worksites in LA and denied me work), Holland(Owner Clyde Holland Lynnwood Washington state. A supervisor at one of his LA sites said he didn't have construction work for me and that I need to know spanish to work on his site).
Email me at [email protected] with news tips, VIP update mailing list.
"GROUNDBREAKING NEWS, ANALYSIS AND ACTIVISM COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY"
ALSO SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" ON YOUTUBE AND " JONATHAN ADLER" ON INSTAGRAM.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security and the border crisis. Email [email protected] for mailing list and news tips.
Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Infowars Topics, Patriot Activism, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
ANTI FORCED MASKING, 5G, FORCED VACCINES AND FORCED BUSINESS SHUTDOWNS
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, be on mailing list and donate $ contributions.
This is the norm at several BOSA luxury condo sites in San Diego including the large Savina condo at Kettner where they also denied me work. Feds DHS, ICE refuse to deport these large numbers of mostly latino illegal aliens(also found cambodian)stealing jobs from US citizens. They refuse to prosecute these employers of illegals. The worst I found are BOSA(Vancouver Canadian owner), Swinerton(also large illegal worksites in LA and denied me work), Holland(Owner Clyde Holland Lynnwood Washington state. A supervisor at one of his LA sites said he didn't have construction work for me and that I need to know spanish to work on his site).
Email me at [email protected] with news tips, VIP update mailing list.
"GROUNDBREAKING NEWS, ANALYSIS AND ACTIVISM COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY"
ALSO SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW AT "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" ON YOUTUBE AND " JONATHAN ADLER" ON INSTAGRAM.
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security and the border crisis. Email [email protected] for mailing list and news tips.
Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Infowars Topics, Patriot Activism, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
ANTI FORCED MASKING, 5G, FORCED VACCINES AND FORCED BUSINESS SHUTDOWNS
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, be on mailing list and donate $ contributions.
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