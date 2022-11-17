Nancy Pelosi's Announcement On Stepping Down As 'Speaker of the House'

House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi announced on Thursday, November 17, 2022, that she will
relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades,
building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in
American politics.
