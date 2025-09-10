Buckets and Why You Should Love Them Too

These short empowering videos will help you get prepared for what’s - hmm, not coming - it’s already here! Even if you aren’t able to do this right now, this info will be of help to you at some time in the future. I’ve been living a rougher lifestyle than most folks and can show you the easy way’s of navigating these changes.

I know a lot of people are “anti-plastic” but it’s a fantastic material. So keep those kitty litter pails, those grain buckets, and any other buckets you come across.