Why So Many People Are Falling for Anti-Jewish Propaganda (Warning Message)

In this video, I address the dangerous rise of antisemitism, misinformation, and spiritual blindness happening across social media and around the world. People are being manipulated into hating an entire race — the same pattern that led to some of the darkest moments in history. We discuss: • How social media, AI, and political forces are fueling anti-Jewish hate • The shocking rise in stereotypes and propaganda • Why attacking a race is racism, not religion • How similar this is to pre-Holocaust Germany • The difference between Judaism (religion) and being Jewish (race) • Why hate against Jews will eventually become hate against Christians • Scriptural truths about Israel, righteousness, and spiritual identity • How believers must avoid falling for naive thinking • Why every group targeted throughout history suffered from the same lies • A call for people to wake up, educate themselves, and reject racism This message is not political — it’s spiritual, moral, and urgent. We must stand against racism, stereotypes, and hate in all forms.-Paul Nison-Get more Bible Videos at our website:

