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MUSINGS ON THE LAST 19 MONTHS OF MADNESS
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70 views • October 12, 2021
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https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-plexus-dark-geometric-47713/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
https://pixabay.com/photos/mask-face-mask-medical-mask-5503414/
https://pixabay.com/photos/remote-control-tv-watch-tv-watch-4891936/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
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https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-water-underwater-foam-smoke-67358/
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https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
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This video contains some images and videos sourced from pixabay.com below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/supermarket-cart-market-mall-buy-1735/
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-19-coronavirus-distance-4940487/
https://pixabay.com/photos/bar-pub-restaurant-rustic-barrels-406884/
https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-plexus-dark-geometric-47713/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
https://pixabay.com/photos/mask-face-mask-medical-mask-5503414/
https://pixabay.com/photos/remote-control-tv-watch-tv-watch-4891936/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
https://pixabay.com/photos/wallet-money-finance-to-pay-costs-3548021/
https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-water-underwater-foam-smoke-67358/
https://pixabay.com/photos/cows-cattles-animals-bovine-1238273/
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
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