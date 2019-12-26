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Not All Women Are Like That Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas Archive
Redonkulas Archive
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81 views • December 26, 2019
We've heard this excuse from every woman in the Western world. Here's the thing: It doesn't matter.
#NAWALT #RedPill #MGTOW

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Sources
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/american-women-are-having-babies-later-and-are-still-conflicted-about-it-2017-05-19
https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/topic/default?id=pregnancy-over-age-30-90-P02481
https://www.fatherly.com/love-money/divorce-joint-custody-isnt-norm-but-getting-better/
https://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/dna-tests-show-33-of-men-not-biological-father-59175.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-man-ordered-to-pay-65g-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-40250820
https://www.wealthysinglemommy.com/dating-expert-single-moms-are-hot-on-the-successful-men-market/
https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/28/female-rangers-us-army-ranger-school/
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/feminists-against-due-process/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2018/10/04/false-accusations-kavanaugh-ford-innocent-column/1488329002/
https://time.com/5514644/later-abortion-new-york-law/
https://nypost.com/2018/07/07/feminism-has-destabilized-the-american-family/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/video/2016/may/25/women-face-it-marriage-can-never-be-feminist-video

Video Throwbacks
How to Avoid a Sexual Harassment Case
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TxNz20loH4
Pussy Appeasement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDnkG1x20Vs
Wheel of Misfortune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BM5if8whXbo
A Salute to Robin Williams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X6q5QqQ3VU
Last Bitch Effort
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v-PbkcOC_0
A Corrupt Lawyer Hates Joint Custody But Loves Her Paycheck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC3ivcgmVHA
DNA Getaway
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Acp23ERkks
Paternity Broad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLvW0k51QKc
Middle Age Mileage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtSOb_ee2a8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dli6GaNe2co
Keywords
feminismcomedymgtowredpillnawalt
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