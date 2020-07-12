Watery World ** Lets finish writing the American comeback Story, there’s not a lot of time left. 10/July/2020

** President Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s prison sentence

** Biden has a history of lying

** Biden’s plagiarism problem

** Biden copies President Trump on Economic Plan

**Biden says funds should be redirected from police

** Left pushes to defund police amid crime waves

** Democrats call for an investigation over President Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone

** Joe Biden pledging a sweeping economic agenda for his presidency

** Biden is just an Empty suit for Socialism

** President Trump: What an INCREDIBLE opening by @JesseBWatters. I will put it up later for everyone to see!

-- Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election.... ....Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?

-- Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status... ... and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!

-- “Joe Biden, a little out of it, let’s face it, so he is the perfect vessel, an empty vessel, to transform the Country.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews “Destroying your dreams and ending your life.” Ned Ryan

-- New documents just released reveal General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it! @OANN

** Greg Jarret: Pelosi Shrugs Off Mobs, ‘People Will Do What They Do’ Tells Young People Everything We Do is ‘About You’. Trump right to commute Roger Stone’s sentence – Stone committed no crime, was framed by Mueller

-- Biased anti-Flynn rogue judge exceeds authority by refusing to dismiss wrongful charges. President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone sentence: “A courageous move... it was an unjust sentence.”