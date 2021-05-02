Latest News We Need to Talk About That CNN Director Admitting That His Network is “Propaganda”

In a series of revealing videos, a CNN staffer is caught in tape admitting that his network is engaging in propaganda and that its “coverage” is based on pushing pre-defined agendas. Here’s a look at what he had to say about their coverage of COVID, BLM, and global warming.



In a series of videos posted by Project Veritas, CNN technical director Charlie Chester reveals the true mindset and motivations of his network. And it is not about “journalism”. At all. In his own words, it is about agendas, propaganda, and manipulation to push specific narratives.



The revelations in these videos are extremely important: They confirm every single suspicion any sound-minded individual has while watching the “news”. Using several examples, Chester describes how CNN news is completely driven by pre-defined agendas that are dictated from above.