© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest News We Need to Talk About That CNN Director Admitting That His Network is “Propaganda”
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 02, 2021
In a series of revealing videos, a CNN staffer is caught in tape admitting that his network is engaging in propaganda and that its “coverage” is based on pushing pre-defined agendas. Here’s a look at what he had to say about their coverage of COVID, BLM, and global warming.
In a series of videos posted by Project Veritas, CNN technical director Charlie Chester reveals the true mindset and motivations of his network. And it is not about “journalism”. At all. In his own words, it is about agendas, propaganda, and manipulation to push specific narratives.
The revelations in these videos are extremely important: They confirm every single suspicion any sound-minded individual has while watching the “news”. Using several examples, Chester describes how CNN news is completely driven by pre-defined agendas that are dictated from above.
In a series of videos posted by Project Veritas, CNN technical director Charlie Chester reveals the true mindset and motivations of his network. And it is not about “journalism”. At all. In his own words, it is about agendas, propaganda, and manipulation to push specific narratives.
The revelations in these videos are extremely important: They confirm every single suspicion any sound-minded individual has while watching the “news”. Using several examples, Chester describes how CNN news is completely driven by pre-defined agendas that are dictated from above.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.