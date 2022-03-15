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Ukraine directly threatened to attack Russia with missiles
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20 views • March 15, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ” "Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt." - Sun Tzu.
You would think at the bare minimum a presidential advisor has read the Art of War.
Why are they all from the entertainment industry? Is it really a similar skillset?”
You would think at the bare minimum a presidential advisor has read the Art of War.
Why are they all from the entertainment industry? Is it really a similar skillset?”
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