Mr. Zeb & The Nanobots Dream

This dream from God could be called a continuation of a dream called Hidden Things Revealed dream the I had on 7-25-21-7-26-21. It has the same people in this dream as in the first but in this one Mr. Zeb explains in more detail what the nanobots purposes are to Papa, Sadie and the others still in hiding from their militarized government.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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