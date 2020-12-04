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Election Fraud Caught on Tape!
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67 views • December 04, 2020
This is an intuitive look at recent video surveillance released from the State Farm Arena that shows poll workers counting ballots after poll watchers had been told to leave the building.
What happened, and what will be happening in the future regarding this?
My videos are my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For more videos, Follow me on YouTube, Bitchute and Rumble.
I am also on Parler.
To schedule a private reading, check out the readings tab on my blog:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog
What happened, and what will be happening in the future regarding this?
My videos are my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For more videos, Follow me on YouTube, Bitchute and Rumble.
I am also on Parler.
To schedule a private reading, check out the readings tab on my blog:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog
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