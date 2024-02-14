Creating Powerful Connections With Animals Of All Kinds - Part One

Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Gabriela McAllister, powerful healer, medium, psychic, E.L.A. Animal communicator, and physical intuitive. This is part one in a series of three discussions. Gabriela, has been a high vibrational healer and animal whisperer for 25 years. She speaks 3 languages, attended law school, and after a corporate career, decided to pursue a career working with these gifts. Gabriela's website: connected energy healing .com
