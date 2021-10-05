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1st Corinthians 3:16, 6:19 and 2nd Corinthians 6:16 - You are the temple!
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130 views • October 05, 2021
1st Corinthians 3:16, 6:19 and 2nd Corinthians 6:16 - You are the temple!
Don't you know the early Christians WERE the church?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Don't you know the early Christians WERE the church?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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