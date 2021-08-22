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United Nations Publishes Report by Hindus for Multilateral Response to COVID19 (part 1)
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11 views • August 22, 2021
N Publishes Report by Hindus For Multilateral Response to COVID19 (part 1)
Links to all the UN Reports: https://www.facebook.com/ParamahamsaNithyananda/posts/370550761104428
For 2021 reports to the United Nations Human Rights Council and General Assembly, the Independent Expert on the - Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order examined securing a safe and sustainable future with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more effective and inclusive multilateralism approach.
The UN General Assembly “stressed that the responsibility for managing worldwide economic and social issues, including pandemics and other health-related global challenges, as well as threats to international peace and security, must be shared among the nations of the world and should be exercised multilaterally”.
The United Nations further published a report on this issue from the world’s only Hindu Nation, Kailasa and Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JGM HDH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam. The report addressed the following:
1. What are the key obstacles to a more effective, inclusive and networked multilateralism to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of both health response and economic recovery?
2. What are the solutions to overcome such obstacles in a fair and sustainable manner (including targeted reforms)?
3. Views on a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.
Get Your Free E-Passport at https://join.kailaasa.org/ and receive all the gifts to live enlightenment!
Be a part of the ultimate spiritual happening on Earth - Paramashivoham with Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JGM HDH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam (16-day online program)
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Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
Links to all the UN Reports: https://www.facebook.com/ParamahamsaNithyananda/posts/370550761104428
For 2021 reports to the United Nations Human Rights Council and General Assembly, the Independent Expert on the - Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order examined securing a safe and sustainable future with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more effective and inclusive multilateralism approach.
The UN General Assembly “stressed that the responsibility for managing worldwide economic and social issues, including pandemics and other health-related global challenges, as well as threats to international peace and security, must be shared among the nations of the world and should be exercised multilaterally”.
The United Nations further published a report on this issue from the world’s only Hindu Nation, Kailasa and Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JGM HDH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam. The report addressed the following:
1. What are the key obstacles to a more effective, inclusive and networked multilateralism to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of both health response and economic recovery?
2. What are the solutions to overcome such obstacles in a fair and sustainable manner (including targeted reforms)?
3. Views on a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.
Get Your Free E-Passport at https://join.kailaasa.org/ and receive all the gifts to live enlightenment!
Be a part of the ultimate spiritual happening on Earth - Paramashivoham with Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JGM HDH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam (16-day online program)
Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
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