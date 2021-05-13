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Bill Gates, Geoengineering, & Chemtrails: JUST THE FACTS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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199 views • May 13, 2021
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CANCELLED! Bill Gates' Solar Geoengineering Experiment: SCoPEx
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HN7YO7KojV8

Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction
https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/carbon-black-dust-the-chemtrail-secret-for-weather-warfare-geoengineering-and-ozone-destruction/

It was a conspiracy! Military experiments on unsuspecting public
https://climateviewer.com/2013/11/17/it-was-a-conspiracy-military-experiments-on-unsuspecting-public/

Five Types of Real Chemtrails - Just the Facts
https://climateviewer.com/2019/05/22/five-types-of-real-chemtrail-just-the-facts/

Geoengineering and Weather Modification Exposed
https://climateviewer.com/geoengineering/

Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) StratoCruiser
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/stratospheric-controlled-perturbation-experiment-scopex-stratocruiser/

Artificial Cloud Timeline - Weather Modification History
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/interactive-timeline/#artificial-clouds

#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/

FAA Scientist: We Want Clouds By Day, None By Night
https://climateviewer.com/2017/04/08/faa-scientist-we-want-clouds-by-day-none-by-night/

“Accidental Geoengineering” with Ship Tracks and Contrails
How cloud-making pollution became a climate engineering solution
https://climateviewer.com/2018/04/01/accidental-geoengineering-with-ship-tracks-contrails/

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newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadosfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
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