It's not government's job to be 'Ministry of Truth': Matt Taibbi | The Record

32 views • July 25, 2023

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On Monday's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," independent journalist Matt Taibbi slams the left for attacking Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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