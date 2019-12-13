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Evidence of Military Grade EMF Accelerants Used in Sonoma Napa FIRES
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112 views • December 13, 2019
I've examined too much footage of the abnormalities of the Sonoma fires and Paradise fires. FEMA was clocked setting up a massive CAMP just outside Paradise the DAY BEFORE the fires began. The aftermath doesn't present as a normal fire, far from it. Houses burned to two inches of dust, while trees stand green beside them. This is the work of a DEW laser originating from aircraft above. Direct Energy Weapon. A little known fact is that several companies that manufacture and sell laser weapon technology are LOCATED in Sonoma.
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