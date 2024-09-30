Nazo Puyo (1993, Game Gear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazo Puyo ("Riddle Puyo") is a puzzle game developed by Compile and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan, and only as a bundle with a special edition of the Game Gear. The game also came out for PC-98 and 3DS.
Nazo Puyo is a spin-off to the Puyo Puyo series (which in terms is a spin-off to Madou Monogatari). It has the same game mechanic as Puyo Puyo, but instead of playing in endless mode or against an opponent, the game consists of a series of pre-set Puyo Puyo games where you have to fullfil a certain task, like making a certain number of Puyos disappear at once or make all Puyo of a certain colour disappear at once. Each of these puzzles has a fixed sequence of Puyos dropping and you need to find out how to place them in order to fulfill the task. Every puzzle can be accessed with a password. The game also has an editor for your own puzzles.