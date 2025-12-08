Viktor Orbán: European leaders have decided that Europe is going to war with Russia by 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán:
“European leaders have decided that Europe is going to war. The official EU position is that by 2030 the Union must be ready for war, a war with Russia. They are building a war economy, and you do not build a war economy for only two months.”
