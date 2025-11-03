Fix & Foxi - Episode 1: Lupo (2000, Game Boy Color)

Fix & Foxi - Episode 1: Lupo is a platformer developed by German company Similis Software and published by German company Ravensburger Interactive Media. It was only released in Europe.



Fix & Foxi is a long-running German comic book series. The game features Lupo, a character from the comics. Lupo lives in old tower. One day, an investor wants to buy the tower in order to build something else on the spot, but Lupo refuses. This leads the investor to send out thieves who steal the certificate of ownership over night. For some reason, the certificate ends up torn apart over several countries, and Lupo needs to get back all the pieces in order to keep his tower.



Lupo can jump and run. He has a health bar consisting of five hearts. While a hit takes one heart away, he gets half a heart by collecting a heart power-up. Donuts can be collected for bonus points, and extra lives can be found hidden in the levels.Enemies are defeated by jumping on them. After finishing a stage, there is a boss fight. Some boss fights require finishing a small stage before reaching the boss.

