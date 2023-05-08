ISLAM and LAW: How To Approach Your Muslim Friends with Tony Gurule

Episode 59:



Did you realize that there are 1.3 billion Muslims around the world? Have you ever considered that we are not all praying to the same God? It may seem like we are all focused on a creator, but it is important to recognize the differences in order not to be fooled by counterfeits. Join us as we discuss how to reach out to your Muslim friends and family members and point them to Christ.

