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James O’Keefe Announces Huge Victory For Project Veritas in Fight Against Fake News
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60 views • April 06, 2021
James O’Keefe Announces Huge Victory For Project Veritas in Fight Against Fake News
After being accused of disinformation, a Judge ruled the NY Times was engaging in deceptive reporting when attacking Project Veritas. James O'Keefe of http://projectveritas.com joins guest host Owen Shroyer on the Alex Jones Show to break down the good news. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606b577cbb167d7e9edc6d7a
After being accused of disinformation, a Judge ruled the NY Times was engaging in deceptive reporting when attacking Project Veritas. James O'Keefe of http://projectveritas.com joins guest host Owen Shroyer on the Alex Jones Show to break down the good news. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606b577cbb167d7e9edc6d7a
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