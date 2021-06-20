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COUNTY AGENCY SENDING HOME WORKERS WITHOUT PAY! – PEGGY TO THE RESCUE
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Jun 18, 2021
Let’s dip into the Healthy American mailbag and take a deep dive into workplace discrimination.
JOIN ME ON THE INSIDE!
Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform
here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HEREL
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com
KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Let’s dip into the Healthy American mailbag and take a deep dive into workplace discrimination.
JOIN ME ON THE INSIDE!
Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform
here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HEREL
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com
KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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