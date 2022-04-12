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Dr Ardis on Stew Peter's show (watch the water) mirrored
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348 views • April 12, 2022
Already uploaded by many people but the more it is shared the more lives could be saved, and please pray for Dr Ardis to be safe from the evil pharma, he is the prime subject for assassination with what he has shared to the world. Thank you!
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