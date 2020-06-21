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Dr. Andrew Kaufman Responds To Reuters Fact Check on COVID-19 Vaccine Genetically Modifying Humans
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147 views • June 21, 2020
In this interview, Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins Spiro for a second time. The first time Dr. Kaufman joined Spiro, they talked about topics that apparently, nobody is allowed to talk about, if you dare question the official story that is.
In the first interview the two discussed the coronavirus, they covered testing and they covered the vaccine. The video was quickly approaching 100k views but YouTube removed the video after only a couple days. This video will likely be taken down as well, because it does not conform to the establishment's narrative.
Not only did YouTube remove the previous video, Reuters, which is a massive international news publication that news sites from all over the world obtain their talking points from, published a fact checking report attempting to debunk Dr. Kaufman's claims that the new COVID-19 DNA vaccine would genetically modify humans. In this must see report, Dr Kaufman responds to the Reuters ‘fact checking’ report.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...
Doctor Andrew Kaufman Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
False claim: A COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa...
DNA, RNA and protein – the Central Dogma
https://science-explained.com/theory/...
The Emerging Role of DNA Vaccines
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/...
Advancing Novel Experimental Gene-based COVID-19 Vaccine, AAVCOVID
https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/news/harv...
Adenovirus DNA Replication
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
CRISPR-Cas9: Gene Drives
https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/c...
Antisperm Contraceptive Vaccines: Where we are and where we are going?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
The HSD-hCG Vaccine Prevents Pregnancy in Women: Feasibility Study of a Reversible Safe Contraceptive Vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9083611/
Development of antifertility vaccine using sperm specific proteins
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal...
AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says fast-tracked COVID-19 shot will protect for just one year
https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines...
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
Colorado Bill Would Require “Re-Education” Classes for Parents Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/09/c...
MLAs vote to drop notwithstanding clause from mandatory vaccination bill
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-br...
Among Americans who say they wouldn't get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety
https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/get...
There appears to be a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon—but it’s a GMO and the FDA would need to approve testing
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/20...
GMO tomato as edible COVID vaccine? Mexican scientists work to make it a reality
https://allianceforscience.cornell.ed...
In the first interview the two discussed the coronavirus, they covered testing and they covered the vaccine. The video was quickly approaching 100k views but YouTube removed the video after only a couple days. This video will likely be taken down as well, because it does not conform to the establishment's narrative.
Not only did YouTube remove the previous video, Reuters, which is a massive international news publication that news sites from all over the world obtain their talking points from, published a fact checking report attempting to debunk Dr. Kaufman's claims that the new COVID-19 DNA vaccine would genetically modify humans. In this must see report, Dr Kaufman responds to the Reuters ‘fact checking’ report.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...
Doctor Andrew Kaufman Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
False claim: A COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa...
DNA, RNA and protein – the Central Dogma
https://science-explained.com/theory/...
The Emerging Role of DNA Vaccines
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/...
Advancing Novel Experimental Gene-based COVID-19 Vaccine, AAVCOVID
https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/news/harv...
Adenovirus DNA Replication
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
CRISPR-Cas9: Gene Drives
https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/c...
Antisperm Contraceptive Vaccines: Where we are and where we are going?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
The HSD-hCG Vaccine Prevents Pregnancy in Women: Feasibility Study of a Reversible Safe Contraceptive Vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9083611/
Development of antifertility vaccine using sperm specific proteins
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal...
AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says fast-tracked COVID-19 shot will protect for just one year
https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines...
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
Colorado Bill Would Require “Re-Education” Classes for Parents Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/09/c...
MLAs vote to drop notwithstanding clause from mandatory vaccination bill
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-br...
Among Americans who say they wouldn't get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety
https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/get...
There appears to be a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon—but it’s a GMO and the FDA would need to approve testing
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/20...
GMO tomato as edible COVID vaccine? Mexican scientists work to make it a reality
https://allianceforscience.cornell.ed...
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