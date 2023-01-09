Another Athlete Collapses !!! - Basketball player Imo Essien

Here we go again…
Another game - Another medical emergency as ODU🏀player Imo Essien collapses during the 1st half.
Old Dominion Monarchs men's basketball team.
The Old Dominion Monarchs men’s basketball team represents Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, United States in NCAA Division I men's competition.
Source:
https://twitter.com/Iamtheoldnormal/status/1612111009572950017
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
