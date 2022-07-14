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One of the biggest proponents of rewriting the history of the united States today is the Koch brothers funded Bill of Rights Institute. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten To The Core episode to expose what they and others are doing to tear down or distort our heritage and to deliver us up to a foreign government.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-great-rewrite-of-american-history-video/
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