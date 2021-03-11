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The Truth About The Normandy Church Terrorist Attack | ISIS in France
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40 views • March 11, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3363/the-truth-about-the-normandy-church-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3363-the-truth-about-the-normandy-church-terrorist-attack
During morning mass, two Islamic terrorists entered the Church of the Gambetta near Rouen, Normandy, France, while shouting “Daesh” which is Arabic for “Islamic State,” and held several members of the congregation hostage.
Only thirty miles from where Allied troops landed in 1944, the terrorists performed what has been described as “an Arabic sermon from the altar” before forcing eighty four-year old Father Jacques Hamel to his knees, and then to the ground.
One of the terrorists then proceeded to slit his throat, and the other filmed video as the priest bled out in front of his congregation. Early reports described the gruesome attack as an outright “beheading.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/church-attack
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3363/the-truth-about-the-normandy-church-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3363-the-truth-about-the-normandy-church-terrorist-attack
During morning mass, two Islamic terrorists entered the Church of the Gambetta near Rouen, Normandy, France, while shouting “Daesh” which is Arabic for “Islamic State,” and held several members of the congregation hostage.
Only thirty miles from where Allied troops landed in 1944, the terrorists performed what has been described as “an Arabic sermon from the altar” before forcing eighty four-year old Father Jacques Hamel to his knees, and then to the ground.
One of the terrorists then proceeded to slit his throat, and the other filmed video as the priest bled out in front of his congregation. Early reports described the gruesome attack as an outright “beheading.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/church-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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